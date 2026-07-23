Unraveling Secrets: The Evolutionary Journey of Tametara Snakes

Snakes have intrigued scientists for decades, especially their mysterious origins. Now, a well-preserved fossil of the snake Tametara mirim, found in southeastern Brazil, is shining a light on this enigma.

Dating back 75 to 85 million years during the Cretaceous Period, Tametara provides unprecedented insights into the neurosensory evolution of snakes, revealing early diversity and adaptation paths.

This discovery underscores the complexities of early snake evolution, challenging previous assumptions and highlighting their transition from lizard ancestors.