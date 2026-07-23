Unraveling Secrets: The Evolutionary Journey of Tametara Snakes

A remarkable fossil of the Cretaceous-period snake Tametara mirim in Brazil unveils new insights into snake evolution. Predating many modern snake species, this fossil showcases early neuroanatomical diversity and adaptation patterns. Its brain structure and fossorial tendencies highlight the complex evolution of snakes from lizard-like ancestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:57 IST
Unraveling Secrets: The Evolutionary Journey of Tametara Snakes
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

Snakes have intrigued scientists for decades, especially their mysterious origins. Now, a well-preserved fossil of the snake Tametara mirim, found in southeastern Brazil, is shining a light on this enigma.

Dating back 75 to 85 million years during the Cretaceous Period, Tametara provides unprecedented insights into the neurosensory evolution of snakes, revealing early diversity and adaptation paths.

This discovery underscores the complexities of early snake evolution, challenging previous assumptions and highlighting their transition from lizard ancestors.

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