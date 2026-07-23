Venezuela's Double Quake Devastation: Rebuilding Costs Soar to $50 Billion

Venezuela was rocked by two seismic shocks on June 24, amounting to a direct physical damage cost of $19.6 billion, according to a World Bank evaluation presented Thursday. These quakes have been labeled the deadliest in the region since 1812, claiming about 5,000 lives and leaving a trail of destruction across residential and non-residential structures in northern regions, including Caracas.

As the nation grapples with an existing poverty rate exceeding 76%, the urgency for a coordinated recovery strategy is dire. World Bank Vice President Susana Cordeiro Guerra emphasized, 'Without timely additional investment, the negative impact on productive capacity and living standards will slow the path to recovery.' The economic implications underscore the necessity for sustained investment and strategic rehabilitation.

The World Bank's assessment, executed through its Global Rapid Damage Estimation method, indicates intensified rebuilding costs, potentially escalating to $50 billion. This figure accounts for structural upgrades and comprehensive clearances. Stakeholder coordination, including efforts from the Venezuelan government and international development banks, aims to stabilize and rebuild the nation's fractured infrastructure, with estimates suggesting GDP remains impacted until at least 2036.