EU vs. Big Tech: Major Antitrust Battles Unfold

European regulators have intensified antitrust and online safety investigations into major technology companies. Notable cases include fines against Google and Apple for breaching EU rules. Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, TikTok, and X are also under scrutiny for various antitrust concerns, reflecting Europe's vigorous regulatory oversight of Big Tech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:38 IST
EU vs. Big Tech: Major Antitrust Battles Unfold
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  • European Union

In a sweeping regulatory crackdown, European authorities have been relentless in their pursuit of major technology companies, launching a series of antitrust, privacy, and online safety investigations. This robust scrutiny underscores Europe's commitment to curbing the immense power held by these firms.

Google has faced significant fines, with the European Commission imposing an 890 million euro penalty for breaching rules designed to diminish Big Tech's influence. Europe's top court recently upheld a 4.1 billion euro antitrust penalty against Google for eliminating competition through its Android operating system.

Apple and Meta Platforms have also been fined and scrutinized under the EU's Digital Markets and Services Acts, respectively. As regulators continue to probe, companies like Amazon, Microsoft, TikTok, and X find themselves navigating Europe's rigorous compliance landscape.

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