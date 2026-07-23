Aramco Expands Crude Supplies via Sidi Kerir Amid Houthi Threats

Saudi Aramco is offering additional crude oil shipments from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port to counter risks associated with Houthi threats targeting Saudi shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait. The move aims to enhance supply flexibility for European and North American markets as regional tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:35 IST
Aramco Expands Crude Supplies via Sidi Kerir Amid Houthi Threats
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco has strategically increased its crude oil shipments from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port, responding to growing threats from Houthi forces targeting Saudi shipping routes through the Bab el-Mandeb strait. This tactical move aims to mitigate risks and ensure uninterrupted crude supply to European and North American markets.

Industry sources reveal that the additional cargoes, transported via the Suez-Mediterranean Pipeline, are meant to bolster Aramco's existing supply framework on a spot basis. This measure underscores Aramco's commitment to maintaining supply flexibility amid escalating regional tensions influenced by recent Houthi statements and actions.

While Aramco continues to withhold comments on the developments, the strategic shift aligns with broader efforts to increase crude exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu, responding to disruptions caused by Iran-related conflicts affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

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