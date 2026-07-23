Aston Villa Secures Garnacho's Talent: A Season-Long Loan from Chelsea

Aston Villa has signed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with a potential permanent transfer next summer. Garnacho struggled for game time at Chelsea and previously played for Manchester United. The winger was part of Atletico Madrid's academy and was on Argentina's preliminary World Cup squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:38 IST
Aston Villa Secures Garnacho's Talent: A Season-Long Loan from Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Aston Villa has acquired Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The loan includes a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer, as announced by the Premier League clubs.

Unai Emery expressed his delight, stating, 'We are thrilled with Alejandro. He is talented and young, showing us his eagerness to contribute to our project.' Garnacho, 22, faced challenges securing a regular spot at Chelsea after his £40 million transfer from Manchester United the previous year, making 43 appearances and scoring eight goals.

The winger departed United after a five-year stint, scoring 26 times in 144 appearances. He was also part of Atletico Madrid's academy and featured in Argentina's preliminary World Cup squad, though he did not make the final selection.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026