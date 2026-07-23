Aston Villa Secures Garnacho's Talent: A Season-Long Loan from Chelsea

Aston Villa has acquired Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The loan includes a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent next summer, as announced by the Premier League clubs.

Unai Emery expressed his delight, stating, 'We are thrilled with Alejandro. He is talented and young, showing us his eagerness to contribute to our project.' Garnacho, 22, faced challenges securing a regular spot at Chelsea after his £40 million transfer from Manchester United the previous year, making 43 appearances and scoring eight goals.

The winger departed United after a five-year stint, scoring 26 times in 144 appearances. He was also part of Atletico Madrid's academy and featured in Argentina's preliminary World Cup squad, though he did not make the final selection.