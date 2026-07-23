Hunger Crisis Escalates in Gaza Amid Aid Shortages

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly, with over two-thirds of the population facing the threat of acute hunger by the end of the year. As humanitarian agencies announce reductions in aid due to funding shortages, severe hunger is anticipated to impact more people.

Recent assessments indicate a positive decline in acute malnutrition levels among children post-October 2025 ceasefire. However, experts warn these advances are at risk due to declining food consumption and increased poverty. Households have reportedly resorted to scavenging for food.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification revealed that, as of mid-April to late June, 59% of Gazans experienced crisis-level hunger or worse. This number could rise to 67% by December. Israel disputes these findings, attributing shortages to alleged mismanagement by Hamas, while the humanitarian situation continues to worsen.