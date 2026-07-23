Tragedy Strikes Chongqing: Landslide Claims Lives and Leaves Dozens Missing

A devastating landslide in Chongqing, southwestern China, has resulted in 11 deaths, 50 missing individuals, and 10 injuries. Triggered by torrential rain, the landslide in Pengshui County buried residential areas in debris. Rescue operations face challenges due to difficult terrain and overhanging boulders, as specialists work to recover more bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes Chongqing: Landslide Claims Lives and Leaves Dozens Missing
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  • China

The death toll from a landslide in Chongqing has climbed to 11, with 50 people still unaccounted for, according to Chinese state media reports. The landslide, which occurred last week due to torrential rains, also left 10 people injured.

On the morning of July 17, part of a mountain collapsed in Pengshui County, known for its scenic landscapes, approximately 270 kilometers from downtown Chongqing. The cascading rocks and debris caused riverside buildings to collapse, prompting a complex rescue operation.

Despite multiple searches, no signs of life have been found, as rescue teams continue to work amid difficult conditions, including large boulders and unstable slopes. This incident adds to China's record as one of the most landslide-prone countries, with significant casualties over the past decade.

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