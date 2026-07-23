Tragedy Strikes Chongqing: Landslide Claims Lives and Leaves Dozens Missing

The death toll from a landslide in Chongqing has climbed to 11, with 50 people still unaccounted for, according to Chinese state media reports. The landslide, which occurred last week due to torrential rains, also left 10 people injured.

On the morning of July 17, part of a mountain collapsed in Pengshui County, known for its scenic landscapes, approximately 270 kilometers from downtown Chongqing. The cascading rocks and debris caused riverside buildings to collapse, prompting a complex rescue operation.

Despite multiple searches, no signs of life have been found, as rescue teams continue to work amid difficult conditions, including large boulders and unstable slopes. This incident adds to China's record as one of the most landslide-prone countries, with significant casualties over the past decade.