Unearthed Wonders: Decoding Secrets of Ancient Times

Recent discoveries are shining a light on ancient history. A well-preserved snake fossil reveals evolutionary insights; gold artifacts from a Croatian shipwreck paint a picture of its noble occupants; and a bizarre planetary system challenges our understanding of celestial formations within the Milky Way galaxy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 02:27 IST
Unearthed Wonders: Decoding Secrets of Ancient Times
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

A well-preserved snake fossil from the Cretaceous Period has been uncovered in southeastern Brazil, offering new insights into snake evolution. The fossil, belonging to Tametara mirim, measured around 17 inches and lived among significant wildlife like long-necked dinosaurs, providing a clearer picture of its ecological context.

Meanwhile, a shipwreck from the Byzantine era discovered off Croatia's southern coast is revealing its secrets. Gold jewelry found among the wreck suggests a high-status individual was on board, reshaping our understanding of early Mediterranean maritime activity. Archaeologists have dated the ship to the 7th or 8th century.

In astronomical news, scientists are puzzled by a peculiar planetary system in the Milky Way. The system consists of a red dwarf star with an orbiting brown dwarf, which itself is orbited by a Jupiter-sized planet. This complex configuration, observed via the Very Large Telescope in Chile, defies typical classification.

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