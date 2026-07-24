Middle East Oil Spot Premiums Soar Amid Red Sea Maritime Tensions

Spot premiums for Middle Eastern crude benchmarks have witnessed a significant surge, marking their highest in two months. This ascent follows tanker attacks in the Red Sea, which incited the rerouting of Saudi oil shipments through a more circuitous route around Africa, thereby disrupting the conventional supply flows.

The recent attacks are attributed to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, occurring after renewed U.S. and Iranian strikes in the region. These maritime threats have exacerbated the shipping blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, slowing exports of crude oil and fuel to Asia. Consequently, spot premiums for the Dubai and Oman benchmarks have risen sharply, reaching levels not seen since the end of May.

According to Energy Aspects consultancy, further increases in premiums are anticipated, primarily due to cargo diversions and deterrence from shipping through Bab el-Mandeb. Energy market analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as they signal tighter supply and potential shifts in the global oil market dynamics.