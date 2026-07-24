Tragedy in Sloviansk: Aerial Bombs Strike

A Russian aerial bomb attack has tragically claimed the lives of five individuals and left nine others injured in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin.

The assault involved two aerial bombs, which caused significant damage to ten private residences, a local business, and the Latvian consulate's premises. Filashkin relayed these details through the Telegram messaging app.

The city is now facing the daunting task of addressing the destruction and providing support to those affected by this latest act of violence.