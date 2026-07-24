Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries faced another wave of attacks on its warehouses by Ukrainian forces, widening the economic warfare between the nations.

A video captured in St Petersburg showed plumes of smoke from Wildberries' facilities, targeted in a strategic move by Kyiv. Founder Tatyana Kim praised the staff's swift evacuation efforts, with no reported casualties.

These strikes, aimed at weakening Russian logistics, threaten severe disruptions for sellers and customers. Despite onslaughts, Wildberries works tirelessly to maintain product distribution, serving millions and anchoring Russia's consumer economy.