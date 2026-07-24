Wildberries Under Fire: E-commerce Giant Faces Ukrainian Strikes

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries faced three more attacks on its warehouses by Ukraine, intensifying economic warfare. With over 10% of its logistics capacity affected since July, the retailer continues efforts to maintain service amid potential severe losses. Wildberries, a pivotal player in Russia's economy, sees increasing pressure as war impacts Russian citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 15:24 IST
Wildberries Under Fire: E-commerce Giant Faces Ukrainian Strikes
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries faced another wave of attacks on its warehouses by Ukrainian forces, widening the economic warfare between the nations.

A video captured in St Petersburg showed plumes of smoke from Wildberries' facilities, targeted in a strategic move by Kyiv. Founder Tatyana Kim praised the staff's swift evacuation efforts, with no reported casualties.

These strikes, aimed at weakening Russian logistics, threaten severe disruptions for sellers and customers. Despite onslaughts, Wildberries works tirelessly to maintain product distribution, serving millions and anchoring Russia's consumer economy.

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