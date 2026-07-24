Gold Rush in Glasgow: Australian Swimmers to Cash In

Australian swimmers participating in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow have a lucrative opportunity, with gold medal winners in world record times earning up to A$50,000. The incentive scheme, funded by Gina Rinehart, aims to reward the athletes for their outstanding performances.

In individual events, swimmers will earn A$20,000 for gold, A$15,000 for silver, and A$10,000 for bronze medals. Relay participants can expect between A$2,500 and A$5,000 for podium finishes. A world record-breaking performance grants an additional A$30,000 bonus.

Prominent backing from Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting underscores the importance of financial incentives in a sport where prize money is scarce. Australian Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy and potential star Mollie O'Callaghan are among those poised to seize these benefits in Glasgow.