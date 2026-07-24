Gold Rush in Glasgow: Australian Swimmers to Cash In
Australian swimmers at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow can earn up to A$50,000 for individual gold medals set in world record times, thanks to Gina Rinehart's funded incentive scheme. Leading athletes, like Mollie O'Callaghan, stand to benefit significantly from these opportunities, highlighting the importance of financial support in competitive swimming.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian swimmers participating in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow have a lucrative opportunity, with gold medal winners in world record times earning up to A$50,000. The incentive scheme, funded by Gina Rinehart, aims to reward the athletes for their outstanding performances.
In individual events, swimmers will earn A$20,000 for gold, A$15,000 for silver, and A$10,000 for bronze medals. Relay participants can expect between A$2,500 and A$5,000 for podium finishes. A world record-breaking performance grants an additional A$30,000 bonus.
Prominent backing from Rinehart and Hancock Prospecting underscores the importance of financial incentives in a sport where prize money is scarce. Australian Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy and potential star Mollie O'Callaghan are among those poised to seize these benefits in Glasgow.