Youth-Driven 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Indian Government
India's youth-led 'cockroach' movement demands the education minister's resignation over exam paper leaks. Talks between activists and government representatives are ongoing after activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. The protests present the largest youth challenge to Prime Minister Modi's administration since 2014, supported by opposition parties, disrupting parliament sessions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant test for India's leadership, a youth-led movement has sparked national attention, pressing for the resignation of the education minister due to allegations of exam paper leaks.
The movement, dubbed the 'cockroach' movement, gained momentum with activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike, leading to groundbreaking discussions as tens of thousands gathered in Delhi.
Amid unprecedented protests, senior ministers Nadda and Singh engaged with movement representatives, as opposition voices joined the call for minister Dharmendra Pradhan's ousting, asserting broader demands, including dropping police charges against protesters.
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