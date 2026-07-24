Cash Waves: Big Rewards for Australian Swimmers at Commonwealth Games

Swimmers representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow could secure up to A$50,000 for individual gold medals achieved in world record times, thanks to an incentive program funded by Australia's wealthiest individual, Gina Rinehart.

This financial initiative offers A$20,000 for gold, A$15,000 for silver, and A$10,000 for bronze in individual events, with additional bonuses for world record-breaking performances. Relay teams can earn between A$2,500 and A$5,000.

Rinehart, whose company Hancock Prospecting is a key supporter of swimming in Australia, emphasized the pride these athletes bring to the nation. Likely beneficiaries include Olympic gold medallist Mollie O'Callaghan. Despite the sport's limited prize money, this scheme underscores the importance of rewarding dedication and achievement.