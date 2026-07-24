Cash Waves: Big Rewards for Australian Swimmers at Commonwealth Games
Australian swimmers at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow stand to earn significant bonuses for medal wins, supported by Gina Rinehart's incentive scheme. With world record achievements providing extra rewards, Australia's dominance in the sport might see athletes like Mollie O'Callaghan benefiting substantially. The scheme highlights the nation's appreciation for its sports heroes.
- Country:
- Australia
Swimmers representing Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow could secure up to A$50,000 for individual gold medals achieved in world record times, thanks to an incentive program funded by Australia's wealthiest individual, Gina Rinehart.
This financial initiative offers A$20,000 for gold, A$15,000 for silver, and A$10,000 for bronze in individual events, with additional bonuses for world record-breaking performances. Relay teams can earn between A$2,500 and A$5,000.
Rinehart, whose company Hancock Prospecting is a key supporter of swimming in Australia, emphasized the pride these athletes bring to the nation. Likely beneficiaries include Olympic gold medallist Mollie O'Callaghan. Despite the sport's limited prize money, this scheme underscores the importance of rewarding dedication and achievement.
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