Tremors Rock North Island: Earthquake Strikes New Zealand

A significant earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit New Zealand's North Island on Saturday. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. The quake caused concern but no immediate reports of severe damage or injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:45 IST
Tremors Rock North Island: Earthquake Strikes New Zealand
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck New Zealand's North Island on Saturday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, sparking concern among residents but resulting in no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

This earthquake is another reminder of New Zealand's susceptibility to seismic activity, as the country sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.

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