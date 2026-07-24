Ed Crook Appointed to Auckland High Court Bench

Auckland lawyer Edward David Crook has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, with his appointment taking effect on 24 August 2026. Attorney-General Chris Bishop said Justice Crook will sit in Auckland, drawing on a legal career built around major real estate, construction and commercial transactions in both New Zealand and overseas markets.

From Cambridge to commercial law

Justice Crook graduated from the University of Cambridge in 1992 with a Bachelor of Arts in Law, receiving First Class Honours in his final year. He completed the Law Society Finals with First Class results in 1993 before beginning his career at London law firm Herbert Smith in 1994.

He qualified as a solicitor in 1996 and worked in the firm's property team, gaining early experience in the legal issues surrounding commercial developments and property transactions.

Building a career in New Zealand

Crook moved to New Zealand with his family in 1999 and joined Russell McVeagh. He also spent time at Buddle Findlay before returning to Russell McVeagh, where he became a partner in 2004.

His work has focused on transactional law in the real estate and construction sectors, serving institutional investors and developers based in New Zealand as well as overseas. These areas of practice often involve complex agreements, large-scale projects and significant commercial decisions.

Leadership in law and legal education

At Russell McVeagh, Crook chaired the Real Estate and Construction Team for many years until 2023. He later became Chair of the partnership, a position he held from 2023 to 2025. He has also served as a Director of the College of Law since 2007, maintaining a connection with legal education while continuing his commercial practice.

Joining the High Court in August

Justice Crook's appointment adds another experienced commercial lawyer to the High Court bench. From August, he will hear cases in Auckland as part of a court that deals with significant civil, criminal and public law matters.