New NZTA Board Appointments Bring Commercial Expertise

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced four appointments to the New Zealand Transport Agency board, bringing finance, regulation, infrastructure and public-sector experience into its governance team. David Smol has been reappointed, while Lana Stockman, Steve Haszard and Murdo Beattie will join the board. The appointments come as NZTA continues to oversee major transport investment, regulation and network delivery across New Zealand.

Experience retained on the board

Smol's two-year reappointment runs until 31 July 2028. His background across regulation, governance and the public sector will continue to support board oversight of the agency's work. Bishop said maintaining experienced leadership was important as NZTA balances its responsibilities for roads, transport funding, safety and regulation.

New members bring broad backgrounds

Stockman brings experience in finance, engineering, psychology and regulation, along with an understanding of commercial and investment decisions involving regulators and operators in both New Zealand and Australia. Haszard has worked as a board member, executive leader and regulatory specialist. His previous roles include Chief Executive of WorkSafe and Managing Partner of Meredith Connell, giving him experience leading organisations through periods of significant change.

Infrastructure and investment knowledge

Beattie adds commercial and investment management experience, particularly in complex infrastructure and transport-related transactions. His work has included the recapitalisation of Air New Zealand and the Crown's re-acquisition of KiwiRail.

The three new members have been appointed for three-year terms ending on 26 July 2029. Their combined backgrounds are expected to strengthen the board's ability to assess investment choices, regulatory obligations and the delivery of major transport projects.

Departing members acknowledged

Bishop also thanked Catherine Taylor, who is retiring after five and a half years on the NZTA board. He highlighted her contribution as Chair of the Regulatory Subcommittee, where she supported the board's regulatory oversight. Pat Dougherty and Mike Rudge were also recognised for the expertise and subject knowledge they brought to the agency.