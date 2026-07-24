Glen Innes Bridge Opens as Auckland Removes Rail Crossings

A new pedestrian bridge at Glen Innes train station has opened, marking the first completed project in a wider programme to replace rail level crossings and prepare Auckland for more frequent train services. Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simon Watts said the bridge will improve safety and help the rail network make full use of the City Rail Link when it opens.

New pedestrian bridges at Te Mahia and Takanini are also scheduled for completion during the coming month. Together, the projects form the first stage of work to separate people walking from active rail corridors at key stations. Construction began in September 2025 after the Government and Auckland Council brought forward funding for level-crossing replacements in Glen Innes and Takanini. The earlier investment allowed work to begin sooner, while giving communities safer access across the rail corridor as trains become more frequent.

Safer journeys for people and rail users

Level crossings can create serious risks where pedestrians, vehicles and trains share the same space. Bishop said there had been dozens of near misses at several crossings over the past decade. The new bridge at Glen Innes removes the need for pedestrians to cross tracks at ground level, helping protect station users while keeping people moving through the area. It also reduces the chance of delays caused when road traffic, pedestrians and rail services compete for access at busy crossings.

Preparing for more train services

Removing level crossings is a key part of Auckland's preparation for the City Rail Link, which will increase the capacity of the city's rail network. Separating crossings from train lines will allow more frequent services on the Southern Line and support a more reliable experience for passengers. Sixteen level crossings have already been closed or replaced across Auckland during the past decade.

The new bridges add to that work and form part of a broader effort to ensure the network can handle higher train frequencies safely.

Central and local government working together

Watts said the milestone showed what central and local government could deliver by working together on Auckland's transport needs. As the city grows, reliable public transport and safer walking routes around stations will become increasingly important. The Glen Innes bridge, followed by Te Mahia and Takanini, gives local communities safer station access while supporting the next phase of Auckland's rail network.