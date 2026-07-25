Greek Air Defense System Thwarts Missile Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries

In a significant defense operation, Greek military personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen. The attack targeted critical oil refineries in Yanbu, as confirmed by security sources, with Greece's Patriot air defense system playing a pivotal role.

The missiles, aimed precisely at Yanbu's refineries, prompted an emergency alert from Saudi Civil Defence, warning residents of potential danger. Greek security sources verified that the missiles were neutralized before reaching their intended targets.

Since 2021, the United States-manufactured Patriot system, operated by Greek troops, has been active in Saudi Arabia as part of a bilateral agreement. This recent event marked the second interception by the Greek-operated defense, reinforcing the ongoing commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.