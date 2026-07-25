Greek Air Defense System Thwarts Missile Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries

A Greek-operated air defense system in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen aimed at Yanbu's oil refineries. Deployed since 2021, the Patriot battery aids Saudi Arabia under a security agreement, marking the second use by Greek military personnel in defense of the kingdom's energy assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 12:53 IST
Greek Air Defense System Thwarts Missile Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a significant defense operation, Greek military personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen. The attack targeted critical oil refineries in Yanbu, as confirmed by security sources, with Greece's Patriot air defense system playing a pivotal role.

The missiles, aimed precisely at Yanbu's refineries, prompted an emergency alert from Saudi Civil Defence, warning residents of potential danger. Greek security sources verified that the missiles were neutralized before reaching their intended targets.

Since 2021, the United States-manufactured Patriot system, operated by Greek troops, has been active in Saudi Arabia as part of a bilateral agreement. This recent event marked the second interception by the Greek-operated defense, reinforcing the ongoing commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026