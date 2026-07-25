Typhoon Noul's Wrath: China Braces for Impact

Typhoon Noul intensified, prompting warnings from Chinese weather authorities as strong winds and torrential rain battered regions on Saturday. Citizens and travelers are advised to avoid travel due to potential disruptions in transport services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 13:07 IST
Typhoon Noul's Wrath: China Braces for Impact
  • Country:
  • China

China faced a challenging weekend as Typhoon Noul intensified, unleashing strong winds and torrential rain, according to weather officials.

The authorities urged the public to minimize travel, hinting at possible widespread transportation disruptions.

People were advised to stay informed about evolving conditions to ensure their safety.

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