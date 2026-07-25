Typhoon Noul's Wrath: China Braces for Impact
Typhoon Noul intensified, prompting warnings from Chinese weather authorities as strong winds and torrential rain battered regions on Saturday. Citizens and travelers are advised to avoid travel due to potential disruptions in transport services.
- Country:
- China
China faced a challenging weekend as Typhoon Noul intensified, unleashing strong winds and torrential rain, according to weather officials.
The authorities urged the public to minimize travel, hinting at possible widespread transportation disruptions.
People were advised to stay informed about evolving conditions to ensure their safety.