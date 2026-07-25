South Korea's $950 Billion AI Leap: Partnerships with Tech Titans

South Korea announced a $950 billion investment in AI, partnering with companies like Samsung and SK Group to address chip shortages. Deals include SK Hynix's $500 billion partnership with Nvidia and Samsung's collaboration with Broadcom. The initiative aims to boost South Korea's leadership in AI development and semiconductor production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 12:52 IST
South Korea's $950 Billion AI Leap: Partnerships with Tech Titans
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has unveiled a colossal $950 billion investment in artificial intelligence, collaborating with industry giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Group to tackle the global chip shortage. The initiative comes as international AI leaders scramble to secure faster chips to enhance system development.

Notably, SK Group has inked deals worth $750 billion, with a prominent $500 billion partnership between SK Hynix and Nvidia. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has agreed to a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Broadcom to enhance memory chips and more.

This ambitious plan, announced during a San Francisco summit hosted by President Lee Jae Myung, underscores South Korea's commitment to becoming a leader in AI technology, as it seeks closer ties with U.S. tech firms and aims to expand its dynamic AI ecosystem on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026