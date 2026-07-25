South Korea's $950 Billion AI Leap: Partnerships with Tech Titans

South Korea has unveiled a colossal $950 billion investment in artificial intelligence, collaborating with industry giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Group to tackle the global chip shortage. The initiative comes as international AI leaders scramble to secure faster chips to enhance system development.

Notably, SK Group has inked deals worth $750 billion, with a prominent $500 billion partnership between SK Hynix and Nvidia. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has agreed to a $200 billion memorandum of understanding with Broadcom to enhance memory chips and more.

This ambitious plan, announced during a San Francisco summit hosted by President Lee Jae Myung, underscores South Korea's commitment to becoming a leader in AI technology, as it seeks closer ties with U.S. tech firms and aims to expand its dynamic AI ecosystem on the global stage.