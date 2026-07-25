Security Forces Reallocation: Tour de France Finale Shortened

The conclusion of the Tour de France, traditionally held in Paris, will experience a reduction in distance, dropping to 89 kilometers from the originally planned 133 kilometers. The decision comes as security forces are reassigned to address wildfires devastating the Bordeaux area, as stated by event organizers and police.

Several wildfires ravaging France, with the Gironde region being hit particularly hard, have prompted a full mobilization of emergency services. The Paris police, alongside event organizers, emphasized that the internal security forces are actively working to secure areas and protect the local populace.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the Interior Ministry has decided to redeploy some of the security forces that were allocated to the Tour's final stage, to bolster efforts against the wildfires. Meanwhile, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar leads, eyeing his third consecutive Tour victory as he heads into Saturday's stage 20.