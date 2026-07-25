Security Forces Reallocation: Tour de France Finale Shortened
The Tour de France's grand finale, set to take place in Paris, will be shortened due to security forces being redeployed to address wildfires near Bordeaux. Originally planned to be 133 kilometers, the final stage will now be 89 kilometers. Authorities are prioritizing emergency response to protect affected areas.
- Country:
- France
The conclusion of the Tour de France, traditionally held in Paris, will experience a reduction in distance, dropping to 89 kilometers from the originally planned 133 kilometers. The decision comes as security forces are reassigned to address wildfires devastating the Bordeaux area, as stated by event organizers and police.
Several wildfires ravaging France, with the Gironde region being hit particularly hard, have prompted a full mobilization of emergency services. The Paris police, alongside event organizers, emphasized that the internal security forces are actively working to secure areas and protect the local populace.
In response to the unfolding crisis, the Interior Ministry has decided to redeploy some of the security forces that were allocated to the Tour's final stage, to bolster efforts against the wildfires. Meanwhile, Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar leads, eyeing his third consecutive Tour victory as he heads into Saturday's stage 20.
ALSO READ
-
Einer Rubio Pulls Out of Tour de France after Crash with UAE Team Vehicle
-
Einer Rubio Bows Out of Tour de France After Crash
-
Einer Rubio's Tour de France Crash Brings an Early Exit
-
Pogacar's Historic Ascent Secures Another Victory at Alpe d'Huez
-
Pogacar Dominates Alpe d'Huez: Record-Breaking Tour de France Victory