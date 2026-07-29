AI Boom's Bubble: Chipping Away at Investor Confidence

Investor anxiety is mounting as chip stocks continue to decline despite SK Hynix reporting a remarkable sixfold increase in operating profit. Yet, this wasn't enough to meet analysts' expectations, as the sustainability of AI investment remains under scrutiny.

Attention shifts to upcoming earnings from Big Tech companies, Microsoft and Meta, whose performance will be crucial in determining the stability of the AI-driven market surge. Concerns heightened last week when Alphabet and Tesla reported negative cash flows, emphasizing the conflict between investing heavily in AI and maintaining profitability.

Elsewhere, a dip in oil supply is shaking market confidence further, compounded by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates looms large, with speculation rife on potential hikes amid inflationary pressures, all eyes are set on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's remarks for future guidance.