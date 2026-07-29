Strait of Hormuz Management Proposal Rejected by Tehran

Tehran has firmly dismissed a proposal from Oman for joint regional management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. A senior Iranian official declared on Wednesday that the initiative has no realistic chance of success.

The official further stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia are urging Oman to push an agenda deemed 'unrealistic' by Tehran, potentially complicating the geopolitical landscape of the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical passage for global oil transportation, emphasizing the significance of secure and agreed-upon management strategies among the regional powers.