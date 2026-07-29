Tragedy on the Border: Kenyan Officers Fall in Al Shabaab Clash

In a tragic incident, five Kenyan security officers were killed in Mandera County near the Somali border during an encounter with suspected Al Shabaab militants. The militant group, known for its attempts to overthrow Somalia's government, continues to be a formidable threat in the region.

A police report detailed that the officers, part of a patrol team from SOG Alungu, encountered the militants around noon near Wantey Dam. Despite reinforcement efforts, the security team was further ambushed when an improvised explosive device struck their armored vehicle, although no casualties resulted from this subsequent attack.

Authorities are actively pursuing the militants. Al Shabaab is notorious for targeting military and civilian personnel alike, with past attacks in the neighboring counties underscoring the persistent tension and danger in the border areas.