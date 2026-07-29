Betelgeuse Unveiled: Red Supergiant's Secret Companion Revealed

Astronomers have discovered that Betelgeuse, a colossal red supergiant star in Orion, has a companion star. This significant finding indicates Betelgeuse is part of a binary system, with its companion significantly massive as well. The discovery adds intrigue to Betelgeuse's eventual fate as a supernova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:30 IST
Betelgeuse Unveiled: Red Supergiant's Secret Companion Revealed
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In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have confirmed that Betelgeuse, the renowned red supergiant in the constellation Orion, is not alone. Observations from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope have unveiled a star companion, indicating Betelgeuse is part of a binary system.

Betelgeuse, known for its fluctuating brightness, boasts a mass 16.5 to 19 times that of the sun and shines about 100,000 times brighter. Its newly identified companion is no small star either, carrying a mass 2.6 to 3.1 times greater than the sun. This revelation could alter the timeline for Betelgeuse's transformation into a supernova.

The two stars, observed around 500 to 600 light-years away, orbit each other at a distance comparable to Saturn's orbit around the sun. Betelgeuse's interactions with its companion might delay or hasten its ultimate explosion, making predictions uncertain. Such developments challenge existing astronomical models and open new conversations about massive star formations.

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