Stargazing Revelations and Prehistoric Trails: A Step Forward in Science

Astronomers have made a significant advance in understanding Betelgeuse, a prominent red supergiant star in Orion. Utilizing the Very Large Telescope in Chile, they discovered a companion star, revealing Betelgeuse forms a binary system. This insight enhances our understanding of stellar evolution and Betelgeuse's potential explosive future.

In Kenya, ancient footprints have provided new clues about Paranthropus boisei, a species on the human evolutionary lineage. Discovered at Lake Turkana, these tracks offer evidence of their size and social behavior, suggesting they traveled in groups, possibly as adult males, reinforcing theories about their lifestyle and dietary adaptations.

Amazon's Leo project announced plans for a satellite constellation to offer direct-to-phone communication services. With 5,105 satellites proposed, this network aims to deliver voice, data, and emergency services to regions unserved by terrestrial networks, with operations expected to start in 2028, reshaping global connectivity.