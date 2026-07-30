Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Supply Concerns

Oil prices experienced a significant rise of about 7% on Wednesday, driven by the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. The renewed tensions sparked fears of supply disruptions, particularly as U.S. government data revealed domestic crude inventories had fallen to their lowest levels in years.

In a series of military exchanges, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia targeted Iran-backed groups in Iraq, blaming them for recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The actions came shortly after U.S. intelligence reports mentioned thwarting a potential Iranian attack on U.S. troops in the region. Iran responded by claiming assaults on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. bases.

Market analysts predict fluctuating oil prices between $80 and $100 per barrel amid continued conflict in the region. The developments underscore the strategic importance of waterways like the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, critical for global oil shipping. Meanwhile, crude inventories in the U.S. fell by 7.2 million barrels last week, underscoring robust energy exports and firm domestic demand.