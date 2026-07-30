New Dawn for Scott Base: New Zealand's Antarctic Ambition

New Zealand is reviving its significant initiative to reconstruct the Scott Base research facility in Antarctica, with the project previously stalled for design modifications to reduce costs. Wellington's LT McGuinness has secured the construction contract, according to Antarctica New Zealand.

This decision arises from the need to keep the extensive plan within the NZ$498 million set by the government. Initial negotiations with the preferred contractor were unsuccessful last year.

The revamped project includes a replacement wind-energy system, set to bolster power reliability for both Scott Base and the adjacent U.S. McMurdo Station, while still fulfilling its scientific and operational roles.