New Zealand Signs PPP Agreement for Northland Expressway Project

The New Zealand Government has signed a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement to begin construction of the first section of the Northland Expressway, marking the start of one of the country's largest transport infrastructure projects. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the agreement covers the 26-kilometre Warkworth to Te Hana section, which will improve connections between Auckland and Northland while supporting economic growth, freight movement and road safety. The project agreement between the Crown and the Northway consortium reached financial close this week, clearing the way for detailed design, site preparation and early construction works to begin in the coming months.

New route designed for safer and faster travel

The new four-lane expressway will include grade-separated interchanges at Warkworth, Wellsford and Te Hana, along with 15 bridges, two underpasses, numerous large culverts, 12 wetland stormwater treatment basins, and twin tunnels stretching about one kilometre through Kraack Hill above the Dome Valley.

The Government expects the completed road to deliver significant long-term benefits. These include preventing an estimated 145 deaths and serious injuries, reducing travel times by seven to ten minutes per journey, cutting road closure hours caused by severe weather and other unexpected events by more than 1,000 hours, and removing around 1,000 heavy vehicles each day from the existing State Highway 1 route through Wellsford and Te Hana.

Largest PPP in New Zealand's history

The project will be delivered through the country's largest public-private partnership to date. The final project cost has a net present value of $3.649 billion, which is around $251 million below the Government's public sector cost estimate of $3.9 billion.

According to the Government, every dollar invested is expected to generate $1.60 in wider economic benefits through improved productivity, safer travel and stronger freight connections.

Officials said lessons from previous infrastructure projects, including Transmission Gully, were incorporated into the procurement process. These included improved risk allocation, earlier property acquisition and resource consenting, stronger affordability assessments and a more competitive bidding process designed to provide greater certainty over costs and delivery.

Investment expected to create local jobs

The Government has committed a $1.6 billion, 10-year loan to the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to support its construction contribution. Payments to the contractor will begin during the later stages of construction from July 2028, while ongoing performance-based payments will start once the expressway opens. These payments will depend on the road meeting agreed standards for safety, maintenance and availability over a 25-year operating period.

The Northway consortium expects about 60 percent of physical construction spending to flow through local supply chains, creating opportunities for Northland businesses involved in earthworks, drainage, bridges and other civil engineering work. The consortium also plans to offer internships, apprenticeships, graduate positions and school-to-work pathways, with a focus on supporting local young people, including Māori and Pasifika, to build long-term careers in infrastructure.