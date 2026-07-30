Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Egypt's Damietta Port

A drone reportedly struck a U.S.-owned floating gas storage vessel at Egypt's Damietta port, igniting a fire that spread to another ship, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. Egypt's petroleum ministry confirmed the fire but made no mention of a drone attack in an initial assessment that highlights escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The targeted vessel, Energos Winter, was reportedly hit by an unidentified projectile, causing a fire that was contained after spreading to another tanker, Gaslog Salem. Security sources suspect the blast originated from a drone strike, while details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Local authorities, including Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi, promptly mobilized emergency response teams to manage the fire, which resulted in no casualties. The incident occurs amid a backdrop of increased regional hostilities following Iranian missile attacks and retaliatory strikes by U.S. and Saudi forces.