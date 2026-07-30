U.S. Military Refutes Iranian Claims

The U.S. military has outright denied recent claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that it destroyed three U.S. F-35 jets and additional aircraft. In an official statement released Thursday, the military confirmed that no U.S. aircraft were damaged in attempted Iranian attacks.

Furthermore, the U.S. Central Command has contradicted allegations made by Iranian state media regarding the commercial vessel M/T Nora. It affirmed that the ship did not violate America's blockade of Iranian ports.

This development comes amid heightened tensions and differing narratives between the U.S. and Iran over military capabilities and maritime security in the region.