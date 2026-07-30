Drone Sparks Fire at Damietta Port: Security Concerns Rise
A drone caused a fire on two ships at Egypt's Damietta port, according to initial investigations. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Egyptian authorities are actively investigating the incident and implementing measures to safeguard national interests and security.
- Country:
- Egypt
A drone incident led to a fire on two ships at Damietta port this Wednesday, preliminary inquiries revealed, the Egyptian cabinet announced on Thursday.
Authorities are currently extending their investigation efforts, as no faction has yet taken responsibility for the event.
In the meantime, necessary actions are being undertaken to secure Egypt’s interests and national security, emphasized the cabinet.