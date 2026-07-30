Drone Strike Ignites Concerns in Egypt's Gas Sector

A drone attack at Egypt's Damietta port has triggered a significant fire that spread across two vessels, confirming it as an act of aggression rather than an accident, according to the Egyptian cabinet. This incident highlights the tension in the region as investigations continue.

The British maritime security firm Ambrey reported that a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker was hit, which raised alarms about escalating conflict across the Middle East. The Energos Winter was struck, causing a fire, which also reached the Gaslog Salem, although no injuries were reported.

This attack coincides with heightened tensions following Iran's missile strike on U.S. forces and ongoing conflicts in the region, impacting Egypt's vital gas market as it potentially threatens supply stability amidst increasing domestic demands.