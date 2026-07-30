Hungary's Paks Power Plant Reduces Output Amid Danube's Low Water Levels
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has halved the output of its reactor 2 due to low water levels in the Danube River, which provides essential cooling water. This follows earlier power reductions in the week across other reactors. The facility operates four reactors with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has significantly reduced its output on reactor 2 by 50% due to the low water levels in the Danube River, a critical source of cooling water for the facility, according to plant operator MVM on Thursday.
This recent output cut comes after earlier reductions earlier in the week. On Monday, 254 megawatts were trimmed from reactor 1, followed by a power decrease at reactor 3 on Wednesday. The plant, equipped with four Russian-built reactors, boasts a total capacity of 2 gigawatts.
The situation highlights the challenges faced by nuclear facilities when dependent on river water levels, drawing attention to energy supply reliability and environmental dependencies.