UN Warns of Escalating Violence and Settlement Expansion in West Bank

The United Nations has expressed deep concern over worsening violence and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying conditions have deteriorated despite a landmark International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling two years ago that declared Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory unlawful and called for it to end as rapidly as possible.

According to the UN, attacks by Israeli settlers, ongoing settlement construction and restrictions on Palestinians have intensified, increasing fears over the humanitarian and security situation across the occupied territory.

Recent violence claims more lives

The UN said that since last Thursday, eight Palestinians, including a child, and two members of the Israeli military have been killed in the occupied West Bank. It also reported that Israeli settlers and security forces, who were described as often acting together, carried out attacks on Palestinian communities. The reported incidents included assaults on families, the destruction and confiscation of property, and the burning of mosques. The organisation added that movement restrictions have become even tighter, limiting Palestinians' ability to reach hospitals, schools, workplaces and other essential services.

Settlement expansion raises international concern

The UN voiced alarm over the Israeli Government's announcement that it intends to further increase the number of settlements and outposts in the occupied West Bank. It also expressed concern over statements by some Israeli political leaders calling for revenge and collective punishment against Palestinian communities, alongside comments suggesting the West Bank could face conditions similar to those seen in Gaza.

The UN said these developments are taking place as settlement activity and attacks by Israeli settlers have reached their highest recorded levels, increasing pressure on Palestinian communities and contributing to further displacement.

Call for coordinated international action

The United Nations urged countries around the world to act together to halt the continuing violence, prevent further displacement of Palestinians and support efforts to end the Israeli occupation in line with international law. The organisation stressed that coordinated international action is needed to address the growing humanitarian crisis, protect civilians and respond to the continued expansion of settlements and outposts in the occupied Palestinian Territory.