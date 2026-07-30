IAEA and University of Saskatchewan Expand Nuclear Education Partnership

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the University of Saskatchewan have signed a new three-year agreement to expand cooperation in nuclear education, knowledge management and workforce development, supporting the growing demand for skilled professionals in the nuclear sector.

The Practical Arrangements will promote joint training programmes, expert exchanges and the development of educational resources to strengthen nuclear expertise. The collaboration comes as interest in nuclear energy continues to grow worldwide, increasing the need for qualified scientists, engineers and technical specialists.

According to the IAEA's latest projections, global nuclear power capacity could more than double by 2050 under its high-growth scenario, making workforce development an important part of future energy expansion.

Training the next generation of nuclear professionals

As more countries introduce nuclear power or expand existing programmes, developing a highly skilled workforce has become a key priority. The partnership will support capacity building through training workshops, expert missions and educational initiatives designed to prepare future professionals for careers in nuclear science and technology.

IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, Mikhail Chudakov, said the University of Saskatchewan has made valuable contributions to nuclear science for decades, supporting advances in nuclear energy, including fusion research, as well as applications in medicine, agriculture and hydrology. He added that international collaboration is becoming increasingly important as global nuclear development gathers momentum.

The university also hosted the Canadian Executive Nuclear Energy Management School in partnership with the IAEA in June 2026, following the country's first Nuclear Energy Management School held in 2025.

Research facilities and academic programmes to benefit

The agreement includes plans to integrate IAEA training materials into Canadian academic programmes while developing new methodologies, case studies and tools focused on nuclear knowledge management.

The partnership will also encourage greater use of research infrastructure for education and training. The key facility involved is the Canadian Light Source, Canada's only synchrotron, which supports advanced materials research for stronger nuclear reactor components as well as projects in agriculture, medical imaging and environmental chemistry.

University of Saskatchewan Vice President of Research Baljit Singh said the agreement will strengthen the institution's nuclear research and education programmes while connecting Canadian expertise with the IAEA's global network.

Building Canada's role in nuclear innovation

The collaboration also covers joint publications on nuclear education and knowledge management, support for regional and international networks, and participation in the IAEA's International Nuclear Management Academy, which helps universities develop master's degree programmes in nuclear technology management.

Associate Dean for Research and Partnerships Jafar Soltan said the agreement positions the University of Saskatchewan as an important centre for nuclear training and innovation in Canada. He noted that the partnership with the IAEA will create new opportunities for research, education and the country's growing nuclear industry.