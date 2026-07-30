Honey Amidst Rubble: Gaza's Beekeepers' Resilient Fight

In Gaza City, beekeepers struggle to revive their trade amidst war-torn ruins. With nature's pollinators dwindling, they attempt to sustain bee populations and honey production after the conflict. Limited resources and access to agricultural land force creative solutions such as rooftop hives and sugar supplements in their efforts to rebuild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:30 IST
Honey Amidst Rubble: Gaza's Beekeepers' Resilient Fight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Standing atop a war-torn building in Gaza City, beekeeper Ibrahim al-Dabba carefully handles a honeycomb frame surrounded by buzzing bees. His mission extends beyond honey production; it's a battle to preserve vital pollinators amid conflict-ravaged lands where farming has become nearly impossible.

Before the strife, Gaza's beekeepers managed about 30,000 hives. Now, they grapple with a steep decline due to climate-induced flowering disruptions and war impacts, which left only 700 hives producing a mere 10% of pre-war honey levels. The devastation forces them to innovate, using rooftops for hives and sugar supplements to feed bees.

Despite the 2022 ceasefire, the beekeeping community, including figures like Dabba and Fahd al-Dahdouh, face restrictions accessing agricultural zones. Rebuilding is costly and complex, with equipment and bee shortages worsening the situation, yet their resilience embodies a vital effort to sustain life's natural cycles in Gaza.

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