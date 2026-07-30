Honey Amidst Rubble: Gaza's Beekeepers' Resilient Fight

Standing atop a war-torn building in Gaza City, beekeeper Ibrahim al-Dabba carefully handles a honeycomb frame surrounded by buzzing bees. His mission extends beyond honey production; it's a battle to preserve vital pollinators amid conflict-ravaged lands where farming has become nearly impossible.

Before the strife, Gaza's beekeepers managed about 30,000 hives. Now, they grapple with a steep decline due to climate-induced flowering disruptions and war impacts, which left only 700 hives producing a mere 10% of pre-war honey levels. The devastation forces them to innovate, using rooftops for hives and sugar supplements to feed bees.

Despite the 2022 ceasefire, the beekeeping community, including figures like Dabba and Fahd al-Dahdouh, face restrictions accessing agricultural zones. Rebuilding is costly and complex, with equipment and bee shortages worsening the situation, yet their resilience embodies a vital effort to sustain life's natural cycles in Gaza.