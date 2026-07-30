IAEA and George Washington Law Launch Global Summer School on Nuclear Law

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and George Washington University Law School have completed the first Summer School on the Legal Framework for Nuclear Energy, bringing together students and young professionals from around the world to strengthen expertise in nuclear law. Held over two weeks in June 2026, the online programme welcomed 59 participants from 50 countries, offering specialised training on the legal foundations that support the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Summer School was created under a partnership established in December 2025 between the IAEA and George Washington University Law School to expand education in nuclear law and help prepare the next generation of legal professionals for the rapidly evolving nuclear sector.

Global experts share legal and technical knowledge

The programme attracted mainly graduate law students, alongside participants from technical fields such as engineering. Through live online lectures and interactive discussions, they learned from experts representing the IAEA, universities and the nuclear industry.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the growing importance of legal expertise in the nuclear field, noting that the expansion of nuclear science and technology depends on a strong legal foundation supported by well-trained professionals.

George Washington University Law School Dean Dayna Matthew said the partnership reflects the university's commitment to preparing students to address global energy and sustainability challenges. She added that bringing together participants from 50 countries created a valuable international learning environment that will continue to benefit the sector long after the programme ends.

Focus on modern nuclear legal challenges

The Summer School explored the legal frameworks governing nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguards, non-proliferation and civil liability for nuclear damage. Participants also examined emerging legal issues linked to new nuclear technologies and gained a broader understanding of the commercial and regulatory environment surrounding nuclear power projects.

Sessions covered subjects including investment and financing, procurement, supply chains, contractual arrangements and international nuclear trade, demonstrating how legal, technical and commercial considerations work together in modern nuclear development.

Drawing on expertise from government, academia, industry and the IAEA, the programme offered participants a comprehensive view of the legal systems that support responsible nuclear energy deployment.

Building an international network of professionals

The diversity of participants encouraged discussions across different legal systems, regions and stages of nuclear development, allowing students and young professionals to exchange experiences and build lasting professional connections.

The completion of the inaugural Summer School marks an important milestone in the partnership between the IAEA and George Washington University Law School. By expanding access to specialised legal education and creating a global network of future practitioners, the initiative is helping countries strengthen the legal expertise needed as interest in nuclear energy continues to grow.