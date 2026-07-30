Strait of Hormuz Sees First QatarEnergy LNG Tanker's Exit Since July Incident

A QatarEnergy-controlled liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker made headlines as it exited the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the first of its kind to do so since a notable incident in July involving the Al Rekayyat. Over the period of July 4-6, the Al Areesh tanker was loaded with cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal and commenced its journey on July 29, with a destination set for Port Qasim, Pakistan, expected on July 31, according to Kpler and LSEG data.

This departure marks a significant movement in the tanker sector, following a trail of activity around the contentious Strait. Earlier in July, the Al Hamra was the last recorded vessel to navigate out of the strait, highlighting the gap between key tanker movements in the area. An analysis dive into ship-tracking data reveals ongoing activities, with the Mraweh LNG tanker recently reappearing inside the strait after being spotted outside on July 24.

Increased tanker traffic has been visualized through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside coinciding developments in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, where commodity ship movements fluctuated. These navigations are underlined by regional security risks, as stated by Vortexa analyst George Morris, emphasizing the shifting strategies of carriers in response to geopolitical tensions in the region.