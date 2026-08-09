Inferno in British Columbia: Wildfires Trigger Emergency

British Columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency amid raging wildfires across western Canada. The blazes have forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes.

"Homes have been lost, and properties have been destroyed," stated B.C. Premier David Eby during a press conference. "The situation remains very dynamic and threatening," he added.

Firefighters continue to combat the fires, while some residents found themselves trapped and required rescue as conditions deteriorated swiftly.