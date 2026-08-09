Ebola Outbreak in Congo Sparks Travel Restrictions

In a move to curb the spread of Ebola, health authorities in Congo are conducting strict screenings on over 300 passengers following the interception of a riverboat near Kinshasa. This comes after a suspected Ebola-related death onboard raised alarms about potential exposure.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing the world's second-largest Ebola outbreak, with confirmed cases surpassing 4,000. The escalation underscores the urgency of stringent measures and monitoring.

In addition, the U.S. has acted in response, introducing travel restrictions for passengers from high-risk regions, including Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to mitigate Ebola transmission risks.