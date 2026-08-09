Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz: Iran and Oman Close to Pivotal Deal

Iran and Oman are nearing a deal on the Strait of Hormuz's control, vital for resolving the conflict that commenced with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. The negotiations, if successful, could resume normal oil traffic, despite Iran's demands for U.S. compensation and other conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 02:45 IST
Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz: Iran and Oman Close to Pivotal Deal
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Iran, on Saturday, announced that it is nearing an agreement with Oman regarding the control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, this deal alone won't suffice to clear the waterway, as the UAE reported another attack on a ship by Iran in the area. The successful agreement between the two countries is crucial for achieving a broader resolution to the conflict, which began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year.

Negotiations between Iran and Oman are described as positive, though reopening the strait hinges on additional factors, such as U.S. compensation to Iran and revocation of threats and sanctions. Iran's demand list also includes ending aggression against its allies and freeing its assets. Acknowledging these dynamics, Oman condemned the recurring ship attacks in the strait, urging all parties to avoid actions that may affect negotiations.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have linked the reopening of the strait to the U.S. accepting their conditions, independent of the Iran-Oman talks. The U.S., however, remains firm that it will not allow Iran control over the key global trade route. The ongoing hostilities have exacerbated global energy disruptions, leading to increased prices and inflating economic tensions.

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