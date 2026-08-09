EU Expands IRIS2 Satellite Program & Sharks Enhance Hurricane Predictions

The European Union has taken a significant step in its satellite endeavors, signing an agreement with SpaceRISE to expand the IRIS2 constellation. The added 66 satellites will enhance the current setup to a total of 348 satellites.

In an innovative approach, researchers are using sharks to aid in hurricane prediction. Sharks equipped with sensors could provide real-time ocean data, helping forecast hurricanes' potential intensity.

Astronomers have captured the entire death process of a large star via China's Einstein Probe, offering new insights into stellar explosions, while Spanish company Hispasat will lead the EU's satellite network, securing a deal for antennas and ground systems worth over €1.6 billion.