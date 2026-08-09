EU Expands IRIS2 Satellite Program & Sharks Enhance Hurricane Predictions

The EU Commission has contracted SpaceRISE to expand the IRIS2 satellite constellation with an additional 66 satellites for full deployment. Meanwhile, sharks equipped with sensors are helping scientists predict hurricanes, and astronomers have observed a giant star's death. Hispasat, a Spanish company, leads in EU's satellite network project worth €15.6 billion. Sperm whales' bubble-blowing is studied for its effectiveness in resting beneath the ocean surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 02:26 IST
EU Expands IRIS2 Satellite Program & Sharks Enhance Hurricane Predictions
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Union has taken a significant step in its satellite endeavors, signing an agreement with SpaceRISE to expand the IRIS2 constellation. The added 66 satellites will enhance the current setup to a total of 348 satellites.

In an innovative approach, researchers are using sharks to aid in hurricane prediction. Sharks equipped with sensors could provide real-time ocean data, helping forecast hurricanes' potential intensity.

Astronomers have captured the entire death process of a large star via China's Einstein Probe, offering new insights into stellar explosions, while Spanish company Hispasat will lead the EU's satellite network, securing a deal for antennas and ground systems worth over €1.6 billion.

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