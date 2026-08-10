In-flight Anomaly: China's Long March 7A Rocket Failure

The Long March 7A rocket experienced a failure after liftoff from the Wenchang space launch site, leading to the loss of the ChinaSat-4B satellite. The incident occurred at 8:02 p.m. Beijing time, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the in-flight anomaly.

Jonathan McDowell from the Center for Astrophysics noted that the rocket was destroyed at a low altitude and velocity, suggesting no debris reached orbit. This failure marks the first significant setback for the Long March 7A since 2020, pointing to possible examinations of shared launch components.

The satellite, part of the ChinaSat series, was intended for high-orbit communication services. Meanwhile, China is preparing for the Chang'e-7 lunar mission at Wenchang, scheduled for 2026, with preparations including a different rocket, the Long March 5.