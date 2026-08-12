Austria's Water Woes: Hydropower Struggles Amid Historic Low Levels

Austria's water supply has reached unprecedented low levels, as an unusually hot and dry summer has significantly depleted sections of the Danube River.

Verbund, the utility company, highlights this dramatic situation at the Greifenstein hydroelectric plant, where water levels are visibly diminished, impacting hydropower production.

With water levels at historic lows, Austria faces strong implications for its hydropower-reliant electricity production, urging a shift towards more flexible energy sources like wind and solar.