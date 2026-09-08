Tibet Floods: Nationalities of Deceased Confirmed

In Tibet, floods devastated the Gyirong border crossing with Nepal, but none of the bodies recovered were foreign nationals, according to Xinhua. However, 261 foreign nationals are still unaccounted for. The death toll has reached 43, with 519 people reported missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:14 IST
Tibet Floods: Nationalities of Deceased Confirmed
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None of the bodies recovered in Tibet following the catastrophic floods that obliterated the Gyirong border crossing with Nepal were foreign nationals, according to China's state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

In stark contrast, 261 foreign nationals from 23 different countries remain unaccounted for as Chinese officials commence the process of identifying some of the victims.

The confirmed death toll in Tibet has risen to 43, with another 519 individuals missing.

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