New Era for Iraq: Basra-Baniyas Pipeline Negotiations with U.S. and Qatari Consortium

Iraq is in negotiations with a consortium of U.S. and Qatari companies about the proposed Basra-Baniyas oil pipeline. Iraq's oil minister stated that despite this development, Baghdad remains committed to its OPEC production quota, maintaining an output cap of 4.2 million barrels per day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:30 IST
New Era for Iraq: Basra-Baniyas Pipeline Negotiations with U.S. and Qatari Consortium

Iraq has entered into discussions with a consortium of U.S. and Qatari companies to consider the development of the Basra-Baniyas oil pipeline, as reported by the Iraqi oil minister on Tuesday.

In this strategic move, Iraq aims to enhance its oil infrastructure while adhering to global production standards.

Despite these potential developments, Iraq will maintain its commitment to OPEC’s production quota, ensuring that the nation does not exceed an output cap of 4.2 million barrels per day.

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