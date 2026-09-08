German Grid Sabotage: Arrest Made in High-Stakes Mystery

German police captured a 48-year-old suspected saboteur, identified as Daniel V., alleged to be behind a series of sabotage attacks targeting the country's electricity grid. His arrest near the Weisweiler power plant followed a coordinated manhunt.

The manhunt began after authorities received letters detailing claims of responsibility for multiple attacks on electricity substations across three German states. The letters expressed the individual’s opposition to fossil fuels as a motive.

Upon arrest, the suspect was found carrying additional explosive devices. Investigators continue to scour the site for further evidence or additional launch devices, aiming to prevent further disturbances to the country's power infrastructure.