Man Detained in German Power Grid Sabotage Scandal

German police have detained a man suspected of sabotaging the country's power grid in opposition to fossil fuels. Identified as Daniel V., the suspect was captured in Weisweiler near Cologne. Police had been searching for the 48-year-old following letters claiming responsibility for the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:21 IST
Man Detained in German Power Grid Sabotage Scandal

German police have detained a man suspected of being behind a series of sabotage attacks on the country's electricity grid, according to a security source who spoke to Reuters on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed the detention of one suspect, but declined to provide additional details. The suspect, known as Daniel V. in German media, was detained in Weisweiler, about 50 kilometers west of Cologne, a location where he allegedly attempted one of his attacks.

Authorities had been seeking the 48-year-old man since receiving letters in which he claimed responsibility for sabotaging the power grid, citing his opposition to fossil fuels as a driving motive.

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